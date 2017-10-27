French Montana Goes to Uganda in ‘Unforgettable’ Documentary

"If you're not rich at heart you'll never be rich."
French Montana has revealed a new documentary, Project: Unforgettable — “My Project, Their Reality.”

The movie follows the rapper on his journey to creating his 2017 album, Jungle Rules, and includes his trip to Kampala, Uganda. That’s where he met up with Ugandan dance crew, Triplets Ghetto Kids, for his “Unforgettable” music video.

“I built the whole documentary and trip around, if you’re not rich at heart you’ll never be rich,” Montana told Noisey. “That’s what I got from the whole experience.”

The film also documents Montana’s efforts to help build the Suubi Health Centre. He donated $100,000 to the maternity facility to help speed up its construction.

Watch Project: Unforgettable — “My Project, Their Reality” here:

 

 

