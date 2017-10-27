Dead & Co., Rancid & Raphael Saadiq Added to California Wildfire Show Benefit

By Scott T. Sterling

Even more star power has been added to the upcoming Band Together Bay Area benefit show, which will provide aid and support to victims of the recent devastating wildfires in northern California.

Dead & Co., Raphael Saadiq and Rancid will provide extra diversity to an already eclectic bill that boasts Metallica, Dave Mathews, and G-Eazy.

“For 34 years, Metallica has flown the flag for the Bay Area all over the world,” Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told Billboard. “The recent tragic events up in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino Counties have left us all saddened. We’re here to help as much as we can, and this concert on November 9 is one small way we can do that.”

Band Together Bay Area is set for Nov. 9 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park with 100 percent of ticket sales going to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund.

Tickets for the show went on public sale today (Oct. 27) at 10 a.m. at bandtogetherbayarea.org and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets range from $49.50 to $199.50 plus fees. Ticketmaster will donate all processing fees to the relief effort.