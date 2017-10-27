Cardi B’s Instagram Video Gets Remixed as Crazy Funk Track

Filed Under: Cardi B.
Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

The success of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” launched her into the stratosphere of contemporary MCs and made history for female rappers. On her journey to the top, Cardi has documented her life on social media, from the triumphs to the mundane day-to-day.

Related: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Join Forces with Migos for Upcoming ‘Motorsport’

Recently Cardi shared a story in which she shows off a new set of diamonds in a puzzling, lyrical fashion. Her clowning around on Instagram became a viral sensation and a new musical spoof of the clip could keep the traffic flowing.

Funk guitarist Mono Neon pulled the clip from Cardi’s Instagram account and mixed her banter and his playing into one cohesive track.

Check out the clips below.  Warning, they contain explicit language.

Watch the original clip here:

And check out the remix here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live