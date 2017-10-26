Marilyn Manson Ex-Bassist Twiggy Ramirez Responds to Rape Claim

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday (Oct. 25), Marilyn Manson fired his longtime bassist Twiggy Ramirez (real name Jeordie White) after the musician was accused of rape from his former partner, Jessicka Addams. Now, Ramirez has responded, and while he doesn’t exactly deny the claims he says the allegations are new to him and he doesn’t condone “non-consensual sex.”

“I have only recently been made aware of these allegations from over 20 years ago,” Ramirez’s statement begins. “I do not condone non-consensual sex of any kind. I will be taking some time to spend with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. If I have caused anyone pain I apologize and truly regret it.”

Addams, who played in the ’90s band Jack Off Jill, aired her accusations against Ramirez in a Facebook post last Friday (Oct. 20). She alleged that while they were together two decades ago, Ramirez forced her to have sex against her will, and that the relationship was abusive in other ways.

“I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson,” Manson tweeted yesterday. “He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.”