Thomas Rhett Reveals Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume

By Vicki Pepper

This will be the first year Thomas Rhett will be celebrating Halloween as a father, and one can only imagine how adorable Willa Gray’s and Ada James’ costumes will be. But what was Thomas’s favorite costume growing up?

“The best Halloween costume I think I ever wore was probably when I was about 12 years old,” Rhett said in a press release. “My mom and dad got me the Wolverine outfit that came with Styrofoam muscles, pectorals, abs, biceps – the whole nine yards. That was probably my favorite Halloween costume.”

In recent years, Thomas has teamed up with his wife Lauren to do couple’s costumes but with the addition of two little girls, a family costume might be in order this year!