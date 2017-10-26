Shania Twain Reveals Inspiration Behind ‘Now’ Album Title

By Jackson Dodd

Shania Twain is all smiles about her fifth studio album, Now, which was released at the end of September.

The singer appeared on The Talk Wednesday (Oct. 25) and detailed the inspiration behind the title of her new album.

“The album is really celebrating about going from the dark to the light and sad to happy,” Twain said. “I think we need to have those lows to recognize when we’re in a good moment.”

“It’s all about being in the now and celebrating the now,” she adds.

Twain also pointed out her gratitude for her album reaching No. 1 and the reception she received after a 15-year hiatus. “I’m feeling a lot of gratitude, I have to say, that I’ve been welcomed back so warmly.”