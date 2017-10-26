Queen Reveal Freddie Mercury Version of ‘All Dead, All Dead’

The song originally featured guitarist Brian May singing about his dead cat.
Filed Under: freddie mercury, Queen
Photo: Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Queen have shared an unreleased version of the song “All Dead, All Dead,” featuring Freddie Mercury on lead vocals.

Related: Queen Detail ‘News of the World’ 40th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set 

The track, included on the band’s 1977 blockbuster album, News of the World, is one of the few that features guitarist Brian May singing lead vocals (the song is about May’s cat, which died when he was a child).

This newly released Freddie Mercury version is set for inclusion in the upcoming 40th-anniversary edition of News of the World, due Nov. 17.

Check out the alternate take via the animated clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live