Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals ‘Syre’ Album Release Date

By Scott T. Sterling

Jaden Smith has got a lot on his mind, and he’s ready to share it with fans.

Smith has revealed that he’s ready to release a new album, SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion, set to debut on Nov. 17.

“I Cordially Invite You To Visit SYRE Land Via My Instagram. 3 Years In The Making Thank You #LongLiveSYRE,” the pop progeny revealed on Twitter along with a trailer featuring new music.

Smith’s Instagram page has been updated with a series of song teasers from the new album, presenting a variety of sounds ranging from pensive acoustic guitar melodies to synth-drenched rap tracks.

In the run up to his album release, Smith is currently on the road opening for Fall Out Boy.

Check out the trailer for Jaden’s new album below.