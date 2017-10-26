Watch Billy Corgan Cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’

Despite his alt-rock background, he's actually a Miley fan.
Photo: Maria Ives

By Robyn Collins

Five days after performing a cover of Miley Cyrus’ hit “Wrecking Ball” at a show in Toronto, Billy Corgan delivered a stripped down acoustic version of the tune backstage in the music room at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Despite his alt-rock background, Corgan is actually a Miley fan. In a 2o14 interview with SPIN he said she was better than “99.9%” of pop stars.

The former Smashing Pumpkins frontman released a solo album, Ogilala, earlier this month.

Watch Corgan come in like a wrecking ball below:

