Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shares Amazing Honeymoon Photos

By Anthony Donatelli

Shay Mooney, one half of the duo Dan + Shay, and his new wife Hannah Billingsley look like they are having the most amazing time on their honeymoon.

The two tied the knot on October 20 and are now in Cancun, Mexico where they spent one of their days at Delphinus, where couples can swim with dolphins.

“Wifey got all the kisses today. 😘🐬 Had an amazing time at Delphinus!” Mooney captioned a photo of both himself and dolphin simultaneously planting a smooch.

Check out the great photos below:

Been laughing at this for several hours straight now. 😂😂 We wanna see yalls captions for this...

