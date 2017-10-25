Morrissey Releases New Song ‘I Wish You Lonely’

Hear the latest from 'Low in High-School.'
Filed Under: Morrissey
Morrissey
Morrissey
Photo: Michael Muller

By Hayden Wright

Morrissey continues debuting new material from his album Low in High-School. Today (Oct. 24) he shared “I Wish You Lonely,” a passive-aggressive meditation on depression and isolation. The song is packed with agitated energy despite the forlorn lyrics.

“I wish you lonely/ If only for one day/ So that you might see routine for me/ Since the day I was born, born,” he sings. “Think of yourself only/ Of everything you demand/ You want and you need/ And to hell/ To hell with everybody else, everybody else.”

Listen to “I Wish You Lonely” here:

 

