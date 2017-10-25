Rock and Roll Legend Fats Domino Eulogized by Music Stars

Filed Under: Fats Domino
Photo: Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

The death of rock and roll pioneer and legitimate legend has sent shock waves through the world of music.

Related: Fats Domino Dead at 89

Contemporary and fellow legendary rock pioneer Little Richard has come out to praise Domino as “The greatest entertainer that I ever known. Black, white, red, brown or yellow, he’s a just good guy and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to know him. I love him.”

A growing list of artists have taken to social media to lament Domino’s passing, and recognize the indelible mark he left on music with his timeless influence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live