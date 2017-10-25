Fats Domino Dead at 89

Seminal rock and roller Fats Domino has passed at the age of 89.

WWL-TV reports he was surrounded by family and friends and died peacefully.

Antoine “Fats” Domino Jr. was born on February 26, 1928 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The pianist and vocalist was an integral part of the early rock and roll music scene fusing his creole roots with R&B to usher in a new sound.

Domino was a pop phenomenon between 1950 and 1963, during which time he scored more hits than any other every other rock artist outside of Elvis Presley. His best-known songs include “Ain’t That a Shame,” “Blueberry Hill” and “I’m Walkin’.”

In 2005, Domino lost everything when his New Orleans home was flooded during Hurricane Katrina. The singer and songwriter was presumed dead, but was rescued by boat from his home in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The next year President George W. Bush made a personal visit to Domino to replace his National Medal of the Arts that President Bill Clinton originally awarded the icon. Capitol Records also replaced his lost gold records.

In 2007, artists gathered to record a charity album, titled Goin Home: A Tribute to Fats Domino, to raise funds to help rebuild New Orleans.

Fats Domino was part of the original class inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, along with Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke, James Brown, Ray Charles and the Everly Brothers.