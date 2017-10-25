Billy Corgan Covers Neil Young’s ‘After the Gold Rush’

By Scott T. Sterling

Billy Corgan has been dialing up the covers of late, most recently taking on Neil Young’s 1970 classic, “After the Gold Rush,” during an appearance on CBC Radio.

Corgan recently detailed a surreal scene during a Howard Stern interview about the time he found himself hanging out in a teepee with Neil Young, Marilyn Manson and Lou Reed at Young’s house after a charity event.

“I think, ‘I need to really remember this moment because this cannot be recreated,'” he said.

Check out Corgan’s cover below.

