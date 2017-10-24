Sam Hunt Reveals Why He Won’t Shave His Beard

Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

By Anthony Donatelli

Sam Hunt has been sporting a rather thick beard as of late and thanks to his wife Hannah, it’s here to stay.

“I grew it out and she said she liked it,” Hunt told Entertainment Tonight. “Her opinion matters most, so I kept it.”

Hunt, who tied the knot with Hannah back in April, is really grasping the concept of “Happy wife, happy life.” Not to mention he’s also keeping the beard to stay warm.

“It gets cold in Nashville, so I like to have a beard in the winter,” Hunt revealed.

