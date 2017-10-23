The Used Share New Song ‘Rise Up Lights’ with Lyric Video

The Used have shared new song, “Rise Up Lights,” the second track from the band’s forthcoming album, The Canyon.

The hard-hitting new track follows the first song from The Canyon, “Over and Over Again.”

The band is set to embark on a special run of in-store activations with fans. For access to these limited space signings and select acoustic performances, fans can pre-order The Canyon in person from Permanent Records, Rough Trade Records and Amoeba Berkeley.

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records
10/26 – Berkeley, CA @ Amoeba Music

Watch The Used’s lyric video for “Rise Up Lights” below.

