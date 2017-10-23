Paris Jackson Lends Vocals to Cousin Austin’s Performance: Watch

Vocal gifts run in the family.
By Hayden Wright

Paris Jackson has made a name for herself as a fashion model, Rolling Stone cover star and celebrity-about-town. The King of Pop’s only daughter has come into her own in the public eye, marching to the beat of her own drum. Over the weekend, Paris was spotted in West Hollywood singing along to her cousin’s Austin Brown’s “Smile.” Some fans observed that her voice strikes a surprising resemblance to Michael’s.

“Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record and wants to sing it with you,” Brown wrote. “Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out.”

Watch Paris singing “Smile” here:

