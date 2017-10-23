Demi Lovato Confirms Luis Fonsi Collaboration

By Robyn Collins

Demi Lovato and Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Luis Fonsi shared have confirmed that they’ve been working on something together. Both Lovato and Fonsi took to Instagram over the weekend to hint about a music video they shot.

First, Lovato shared a photo, in which she’s in full makeup and costume. She captioned the shot “Music Video Shoot,” to which Fonsi commented, “What happened, Demi?”

Shortly after, the “Despacito” singer posted a photograph from the set writing, “It’s a wrap,” with a video camera emoji and Lovato responded, “Hello Fonsi.”

Last week, the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer teased during an interview with Buzzfeed. “You will have to wait and find out [what I do next] because I recorded something recently that I think you will like,” she said.

Music video shoot ☺️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 21, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT