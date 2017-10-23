Darius Rucker Shares ‘For the First Time’ Video

Filed Under: darius rucker

By Scott T. Sterling 

Darius Rucker has revealed the music video for “For the First Time,” the second single from his recently released full-length, When Was the Last Time.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Darius Rucker’s ‘When Was the Last Time’ 

The feel-good clip features Rucker and his band playing at a backyard house party, when a young couple meets for the first time and go on to develop and loving relationship. The video follows them as they get engaged, buy a house and start a family.

Rucker is set to appear at CBS’s Radio’s third annual Stars and Strings concert honoring America’s veterans in Chicago on Nov. 15. The all-star lineup also features Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell.

Watch the new Darius Rucker video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live