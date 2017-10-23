Darius Rucker Shares ‘For the First Time’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Darius Rucker has revealed the music video for “For the First Time,” the second single from his recently released full-length, When Was the Last Time.

The feel-good clip features Rucker and his band playing at a backyard house party, when a young couple meets for the first time and go on to develop and loving relationship. The video follows them as they get engaged, buy a house and start a family.

Rucker is set to appear at CBS’s Radio’s third annual Stars and Strings concert honoring America’s veterans in Chicago on Nov. 15. The all-star lineup also features Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell.

Watch the new Darius Rucker video below.