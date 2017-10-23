Stream Chris Stapleton’s ‘Austin City Limits’ Performance

Filed Under: Chris Stapleton
Photo: Becky Fluke

Chris Stapleton will perform on Austin City Limits tonight (Oct. 23). The set will also be streamed on YouTube.

Related: Chris Stapleton Shares Emotional New Song ‘Millionaire’

The country star recently announced that his next album From A Room Vol. 2 will be released on Dec. 1. The album takes its name from Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, where it was recorded over the last year with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb.

Stapleton is set to perform at 9pm ET. Check out the live stream below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live