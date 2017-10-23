Stream Chris Stapleton’s ‘Austin City Limits’ Performance

Chris Stapleton will perform on Austin City Limits tonight (Oct. 23). The set will also be streamed on YouTube.

The country star recently announced that his next album From A Room Vol. 2 will be released on Dec. 1. The album takes its name from Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, where it was recorded over the last year with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb.

Stapleton is set to perform at 9pm ET. Check out the live stream below.