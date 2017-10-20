‘Veep’ Stars Lip Sync Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ for Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Filed Under: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Katy Perry

By Scott T. Sterling

Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons made a video of themselves lip syncing Katy Perry’s “Roar” in a show of support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus as she battles breast cancer.

Related: Katy Perry Got Stuck on a Floating Prop During Nashville Show: Watch

“How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Twitter, posting the clip.

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f—ing around here,” Louis-Dreyfus declared on Instagram after her second round of chemotherapy. “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR,” she added, thanking her Veep co-stars and Perry.

See the post below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live