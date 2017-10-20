Selena Gomez Teases Marshmello Collaboration ‘Wolves’

"Selenators, meet the mellogang."
Filed Under: Selena Gomez
Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez was out of the spotlight this summer as she recovered from a kidney transplant, despite releasing two singles from her next, untitled project: “Bad Liar” and “Fetish.” Now, Selena has confirmed that the next single in the docket is a collaboration with EDM star Marshmello titled “Wolves.”

Related: Selena Gomez Praises Demi Lovato’s ‘Simply Complicated’ Documentary

Selena announced the collaboration on Twitter with two silly photos: In the shoot, she and Marshmello are eating popcorn on a couch, then chilling on a rug. Marshmello is wearing his signature white jumpsuit and helmet, while Selena accessorized with pink pumps and her own pink version of the headpiece.

“Selenators, meet the mellogang,” she wrote her fans. “Wolves” is set to debut October 25.

See the images here:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live