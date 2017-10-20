Mariah Carey Unveils New Christmas Song ‘The Star’

By Scott T. Sterling

When it comes to Mariah Carey and Christmas, she will forever be famous for her 1994 classic single, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Now, Carey is adding to her Christmas canon with “The Star,” a new holiday tune that serves as the title track for an upcoming animated movie.

Carey shared news of “The Star” to her fans via social media, announcing the release on Twitter: “Surprise! My new Christmas song THE STAR is out now!” she posted.

Carey followed up with another tweet featuring a trailer for the movie featuring her song.

Check out all the media below.

