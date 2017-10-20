Granger Smith Shares New Album Title Track ‘When the Good Guys Win’

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Granger Smith has shared a new song, “When the Good Guys Win.” It’s the title cut from his upcoming album, which is due Oct. 27.

Related: Granger Smith Announces ‘When the Good Guys Win’ Album and Tour Dates

“When the Good Guys Win” is the latest track revealed ahead of the full-length, following “Still Holds Up,” “You’re in It” and “Happens Like That.”

“Each of these 14 tracks fills an important space and it is my hope that they take you on a ride through peaks and valleys, from light-hearted to painfully honest and then back out again,” he explained about the new album in a press statement. “[I] wanted this album to be made of many moments. Moments that make you feel something down deep in your gut; moments that sound so familiar, yet bring a flavor you haven’t heard from me before. This album is very special to me and I can’t wait for the world to hear it!”

Check out Granger’s latest below.