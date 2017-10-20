Foo Fighters Release ‘Soldier’ for Planned Parenthood Project

Filed Under: Bon Iver, Foo Fighters, john legend, Mary J. Blige
Photo: Brantley Gutierrez

By Robyn Collins

The Foo Fighters have released a new track titled “Soldier,” as part of the 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood benefit compilation project.

Related: Watch Foo Fighters Play ‘Come Together’ with Joe Perry & Liam Gallagher

“Bring your armies down upon me, march across my back,” frontman Dave Grohl sings. “Now or never, no surrender, ’til the flag goes black. How could you understand? How could you understand?”

Bon Iver, CHVRCHES, John Legend and Mary J. Blige are just a few of the other big names to contribute tracks to the effort.

Check out the Foos’ new track below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live