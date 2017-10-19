Cardi B Brings ‘Bodak Yellow’ to ‘Kimmel’

By Annie Reuter

Cardi B brought her impressive flow to late-night TV on Wednesday (Oct. 18) with an animated performance of her chart-topper, “Bodak Yellow.”

The rapper graced the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage dressed in pink from head to toe, including hot pink sunglasses and a stunning pink feathered frock. Backed by a slew of dancers, Cardi B’s slick rhymes and engaging performance showcased exactly why she’s breaking records.

Earlier this year, she became the first female rapper in 19 years to land a solo #1 hit when “Bodak Yellow” dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” The last female rapper to top the charts was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

Watch “Bodak Yellow” below:

