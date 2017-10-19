Ty Dolla $ign Drops ‘Don’t Judge Me’ Featuring Future & Swae Lee

'Beach House 3' is almost here.
Filed Under: Future, swae lee, Ty Dolla $ign
Photo: Jory Lee Cordy

By Hayden Wright

Ty Dolla $ign’s hotly anticipated Beach House 3 is getting closer and closer to release date. To remind fans that it’s almost here, the rapper dropped a new collaboration titled “Don’t Judge Me,” featuring Future and Swae Lee.

Related: Ty Dolla $ign Announces ‘Beach House 3’ Release Date with 2 New Songs

The trio rap about bad decisions made in the heat of the hustle: “Lately, I’ve been goin’ through a lot of things yeah/ Came up from the mud to the finer things yeah,” Ty raps. “I can’t trust no one, I can’t trust nobody now/ Only thing they want, only thing they want is money now.”

Beach House 3 drops October 27. Listen to “Don’t Judge Me,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live