Taylor Swift Teases New Single ‘Gorgeous’

Filed Under: Taylor Swift
Photo: Gary Miller / Film Magic / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift fans won’t have to wait long to hear her next single.

Related: Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Video in London 

Swift hit social media today (Oct. 19) to share a tease for her next new song, “Gorgeous,” which will be released tonight at midnight.

The short teaser clip reveals a heavily ’80s-inspired synth bass line and what sounds like a toddler saying the song’s title.

Swift’s new album Reputation, is set for release on Nov. 10. Check out the latest tease below.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live