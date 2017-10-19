Taylor Swift Hosts Fan-Only ‘Reputation’ Playback at Rhode Island Home

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s no place like home, especially when you’re Taylor Swift and the home is an oceanfront mansion in Rhode Island.

Swift hosted a secret fan-only playback of her upcoming album, Reputation, at her stately abode in Watch Hill, Long Island this week (Oct. 18). The singer hosted similar events in the UK last week.

In addition to getting sneak preview of the album that’s set for release on Nov. 10, the invited fans were allowed to hold Swift’s Album of the Year GRAMMY award for 1989, and were given parting gifts of Reputation snake key chains marked with the Watch Hill location (via Billboard).

Social media photos from the event are scarce, but some lucky fans in attendance have shared images from the experience.

Check out a couple of the posts below.

