Luke Bryan Gifts Wife Massive Diamond Ring for 10th Wedding Anniversary

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Luke Bryan is pretty good at giving gifts.

The singer picked up a gorgeous new diamond ring for his wife, Caroline, in celebration of the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary.

When the Bryans hit the red carpet for this year’s CMT Artist of the Year ceremony, Caroline was spotted sporting the massive new rock.

“Oh yeah, I came with that one right out the gate,” Luke Bryan told People about the jewelry, which he called an upgrade on the original engagement ring he gave Caroline.

“It was a little 10-year anniversary gift. Ten years with me feels like a thousand,” he added. “It was certainly the least I could do!”

Check out Caroline’s new bling in the photo below.

Thank you for having us @cmt #CMTAOTY

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

