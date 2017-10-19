Gucci Mane Travels the World in ‘Back On’ Video

Look for cameos by Quavo, Offset and Young Thug.
By Annie Reuter

A day after Gucci Mane married fiancée Keyshia Ka’Oir, the rapper dropped his new video for “Back On.”

During the three-minute clip, Gucci travels the world and plays various festivals. Directed by Be El Be, the video kicks off backstage in L.A. at the BET Awards before Gucci Mane begins his jet-setting adventure. Throughout, Mane raps for huge crowds across Europe.

Picturesque views of the countryside are spliced between the rapper’s energetic performances. The video also features cameos by Quavo, Offset and Young Thug and shots of Mane and his crew backstage and on the tour bus.

Watch the video for “Back On,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.

