Evanescence Reveal Powerful ‘Imperfection’ Music Video

By Scott T. Sterling

After revealing the song last month, Evanescence has shared a powerful new music video for “Imperfection.”

“Imperfection” is one of two new songs included on Evanescence’s upcoming new album, Synthesis, due Nov. 10.

“I struggled with the lyrics for a long time because there was a lifetime of work to live up to and I wasn’t sure what to say or how to be good enough,” Lee said of the song in a press statement. “When it finally started pouring out of me, it was undeniable. I had no choice.

“It’s for all the people we’ve lost, all the people who we could lose, to suicide and depression,” Lee continued. “I’m singing from the perspective of the person left behind, the person in the waiting room. It’s a plea to fight for your life, to stay. Don’t give into the fear – I have to tell myself that every day. Nobody is perfect. We are all imperfect, and it’s precisely those imperfections that make us who we are, and we have to embrace them because there’s so much beauty in those differences. Life is worth fighting for. You are worth fighting for.”

Watch the new video, which contains explicit lyrics, below.