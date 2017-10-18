Travis Barker Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Son Landon

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Blink-182’s Travis Barker threw his son Landon an epic birthday bash.

The 14-year-old’s party included a backyard filled with excited guests and a performance by rapper Lil Pump.

The young Barker shared a clip of himself performing on stage with Pump, and thanking his Dad “for the party of the century.”

Travis posted, “Best party of the year @lilpump x @landonasherbarker. Happy Birthday Lando.”

According to TMZ, the birthday cake was shaped like a Louis Vuitton x Supreme-themed duffel bag.

Check out some posts from the party, which contain explicit language, below.

Last night was a movie🖤🤘🏽1400/luv scars

A post shared by Landon Barker (@landonasherbarker) on

Esketit 🦋 @lilpump thx @travisbarker for the party of the century

A post shared by Landon Barker (@landonasherbarker) on

