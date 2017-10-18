Taylor Swift Gives a Tour of Wardrobes Past

By Scott T. Sterling

Now look what you made Taylor Swift do.

The pop star has shared yet another behind the scenes look at the making of her notorious “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, this time with an emphasis on wardrobe.

Swift goes through the racks filled with many of her past looks from tours, awards shows and other music videos, adding little quips about certain outfits.

Calling the set “where the apocalypse of clothing has all congregated” Swift finds plenty of humor in seeing her fashion past all in one room.

Ultimately, she ends the clip by saying that she’s excited to go home and eat Chinese food with her cat.

Watch it all go down below.

