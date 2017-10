By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5 have shared the song “Whiskey,” featuring rapper A$AP Rocky.

“I was so young, ’till she kissed me, like a whiskey, like a whiskey,” frontman Adam Levine sings on the hook.

The track is the latest from the band’s forthcoming album, Red Pill Blues, which is set to be released on November 3.

Check out “Whiskey” below.