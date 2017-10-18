Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod, Marc Anthony Raise $35 Million for Puerto Rico

Both of the singers' parents immigrated to the U.S. from Puerto Rico.
Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Jennifer Lopez, her new boyfriend, retired New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony have teamed up and raised over $35 million for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Much of the money came from their own contributions, but they also received corporate donations and pledges. On October 14, the trio hosted the benefit show One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, which generated around $9 million, Billboard reports.

Both Lopez and Anthony’s parents came to the U.S. from Puerto Rico. Rodriguez’s family immigrated from the Dominican Republic.

