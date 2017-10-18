Gucci Mane and Keyshia Married in White Wedding

By Hayden Wright

Gucci Mane tied the knot with fiancée Keyshia last night before a crowd of guests and everyone was dressed in white. The A-list attendees included Lil Yachty, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Trina, Karreuche Tran and other hip-hop luminaries from the Atlanta scene and beyond. Guests shared their photos on social media and the ladies’ outfits could have easily been mistaken for wedding gowns.

Keyshia described the dress code concept in an interview with Page Six earlier this year.

“All the women have to wear a gown, as if you are getting married,” she said. “And the men have to wear white suits. Even my camera crew has to wear white. If you don’t come dressed accordingly you have to leave, and I am so serious. If you come wearing something else then you were not invited.”

Gucci and Keyshia also settled on a great wedding hashtag: #TheWopsters. See photos from the event here:

Mr and Mrs Davis 10/17/17 we married

On the way to Wop Wedding , looking like it !!!

#THEWOPSTERS

#LILYACHTY ALL SET FOR #GUCCIMANE x #KEYSHIAKAOIR'S #WEDDING!! #THEMANEEVENT