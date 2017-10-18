Fifth Harmony Share New Song ‘Can You See’

Photo: Sasha Samsonova

By Scott T. Sterling

Fifth Harmony has shared a lyric video for the group’s latest single, “Can You See,” taken from the upcoming animated holiday movie, The Star, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 17.

The song will be featured on the movie’s soundtrack, which also includes a title track by Mariah Carey and music from Kelsea Ballerini, Jake Owen, Yolanda Adams and more.

The Star: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will arrive in stores and online Oct. 27.

Check out the new song below.

