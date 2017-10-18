Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, More Tapped for CMA Performances

By Scott T. Sterling

Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood are among the first wave of performers announced for this year’s CMA Awards.

Related: Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations



Other acts slated to perform include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Jon Pardi.

The 2017 CMA Awards are scheduled to air Nov. 8 on ABC at 8 pm ET. The ceremony will take place live at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosting for the 10th year in a row.