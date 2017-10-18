Aaron Lewis Stands Against Gun Control: ‘It’s a Slippery Slope’

By Scott T. Sterling

Current country artist and former frontman of ’90s rock band Staind has taken a firm stance against gun control in a new interview.

He made no bones about his position on firearms when talk turned to the shooting tragedy at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas.

“There isn’t a law on the books or that could have been on the books that would have stopped this horrible tragedy from happening,” the longtime supporter of gun ownership told CBS Philadelphia, “and I am not of the belief that you punish the masses because of the few.”

“Gun control is a very slippery slope, because the people that you are controlling are the law-abiding citizens that follow the laws, that buy guns legally,” Lewis added. “Criminals don’t buy guns legally. Criminals don’t follow laws that are applied. So, really, all you’re doing with more gun laws is hindering the law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves from the criminal that isn’t gonna go through all the law-abiding things to get that gun.”

For Lewis, controlling guns is missing the point entirely.

“Really, how can you blame the actions of a human being on an inanimate object that can’t do anything unless it’s in the hands of a person that chooses to use it with bad intentions?”

Later in the interview, he questioned if even bump stocks should be regulated. A bump stock, which was utilized by the Vegas shooter, is an attachment that allows semiautomatic weapons to fire more quickly. “When you take it off the market, the only market that you put it on is the black market, which is where the criminals get their guns,” he said. “It’s a very slippery slope.”