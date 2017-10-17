Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Wants Green Bay Packers to Sign Colin Kaepernick

By Scott T. Sterling

Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon says Colin Kaepernick could fill in for injured Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Related: Snoop Dogg Thinks Colin Kaepernick Would be a Raider for Al Davis



“That’d be dope,” the rapper said when Kaepernick’s name was mentioned by TMZ as a theoretical replacement for Rodgers. “I ain’t mad at that. I feel bad for Rodgers though, but Kaepernick will hold the fort down, he can get it going as a starter.”

“It’s a serious situation for NFL,”Raekwon added when asked about Kaepernick being without a job so far this season. “I respect what Kaepernick is about.”

Watch the video, which contains explicit language, below.