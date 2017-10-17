Niall Horan Previews ‘Flicker’ Via Twitter

By Robyn Collins

As Niall Horan prepares for the release of his debut album, Flicker, this Friday, Oct. 20, he has been teasing fans with a taste of what is to come.

Horan shared short previews of the tracks “Fire Away,” “On The Loose,” and the album’s title track via his official Twitter account. The singer also shared a snippet of “Seeing Blind,” his duet with country star Maren Morris.

Check out all the previews from the former One Direction singer below.

'On The Loose ', track 1 from Flicker . niall.to/FlickerTw https://t.co/hnQTJGFF0g —

Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 17, 2017

Here's a little clip of the title track of the album . 'Flicker' is out in less than a week !… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 15, 2017