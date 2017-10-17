Morrissey Parties in a Wheelchair for ‘Spent the Day in Bed’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

While Morrissey’s new single is called “Spent the Day in Bed,” the British rock icon spends much of the song’s music video rocking in a wheelchair.

The clip opens with the singer being wheeled into a old-school social club, where his band is waiting. He sings the song while sitting in a chair, pausing occasionally to stare pensively at the camera. Towards the end of the video, Morrissey hops back in the wheelchair, and gets pushed around the room by members of the band.

The video was filmed at the 142 year-old Peckham Liberal Club and directed by director Sophie Muller. It also features an appearance by performance artist David Hoyle.

“Spent the Day in Bed” is the first single from the singer’s upcoming album, Low in High-School, which is due Nov. 17.

Check out the new clip below.

