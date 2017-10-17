Marilyn Manson Says Justin Bieber Has ‘The Mind of a Squirrel’

By Scott T. Sterling

While Marilyn Manson is recovering from being injured by a stage prop, the shock-rocker had plenty of strength to reignite his beef with pop star Justin Bieber.

When he was questioned about the pop star wearing vintage Manson merch during a recent radio interview Manson claimed not to have any insight, “because I don’t know how to use the mind of a squirrel” (via Billboard).

“He’s in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently,” Manson added. “The guy doesn’t wear a shirt… But no, I don’t like to fight with girls, so I don’t want to fight with Justin Bieber.”

Manson’s ire towards Bieber stems from the pop singer telling him that by wearing MM merch, he made the rock star “relevant again.” Though in recent weeks it seems that the two had made amends.