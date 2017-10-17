DJ Khaled Seeks Puff Daddy’s Guidance for Son’s First Birthday Party

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled’s son Asahd hasn’t turned one yet, but the infant already has a platinum-certified album to his credit. As Asahd’s first birthday rolls around later this month, Khaled has blockbuster party plans in mind.

The DJ stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss Asahd’s burgeoning career as a producer and how Diddy plans to hook him up with an unforgettable first birthday celebration.

“His birthday is Oct. 23, and speaking of him being the executive producer, the album that he’s executive producer on went platinum in two months,” Khaled said. “It went gold in two weeks. My biggest album, and my son is my biggest blessing. It’s changed my life, man, I’m happy. I love that boy.”

When it came to plotting a show-stopping birthday party, Khaled knew he had to ask Diddy’s advice.

“You know, speaking of his birthday, I just got off the phone with Puff Daddy, because we throwing the biggest birthday party for Asahd,” Khaled said. “It’s gone be big. You know, if it’s a big party, Puff Daddy gotta be involved. So me and Puff were talking, and we’re gone do something big for Asahd.”

Watch the adorable clip here: