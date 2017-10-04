What do Little Big Town and The Rolling Stones Have in Common?

By Robyn Collins

The Rolling Stones have played some country-tinged numbers over the years, but it would be a stretch to put them in the same category as Little Big Town… Although the two have shared some of the same stages and stood in the same locations.

Evidence of the latter was gathered by the country quartet after they played the famed Colston Hall in Bristol, England. When they saw a familiar stairwell they took a photo of themselves in the same pose the classic rock legends struck for a famous shot from Oct. 1, 1964. Then they posted both shots.

“Played at the famous Colston Hall last night in Bristol. Where the Beatles and Stones played back in the 60’s,” they wrote. “We found the same hallway so we had take our best Rolling Stone shot.”