Little Big Town Strike a Rolling Stones Pose

Well, there's that.
Filed Under: Little Big Town, Rolling Stones
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Little Big Town re-created a vintage rock and roll photograph at a recent gig in the UK.

The country quartet played Colston Hall in Bristol, England last night (Oct 3). When they noticed a familiar stairwell they took the opportunity to strike their best Rolling Stones pose.

“Played at the famous Colston Hall last night in Bristol. Where the Beatles and Stones played back in the 60’s,” they wrote. “We found the same hallway so we had take our best Rolling Stone shot.”

Check out the post below.

