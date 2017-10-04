Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley Shares Impromptu Backstage Bocce Game

No ping pong table, no problem.
Filed Under: Charles Kelley, lady antebellum
Photo: Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Lady Antebellum are performing in Manchester, England tonight, but their backstage area is missing a critical element: a ping pong table.

Related: Lady Antebellum Parody Sam Hunt with ‘Party in a Bathrobe’

That’s not going to stop the group’s Charles Kelley from a little friendly pre-show competition. The singer posted a video of himself and a crew member playing an impromptu game of bocce using fruit.

“Pre-show competition before our show tonight in Manchester! No ping pong so we must improvise,” Kelley wrote.

Check out the cute clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live