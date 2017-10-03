Linkin Park Share Fan-Filled ‘One More Light’ Lyric Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park have shared an emotional new lyric video for “One More Light,” featuring a host of the band’s fans.

In the Nicola Drilling-directed clip, the “Linkin Park Soldiers” are seen presenting the song’s lyrics in myriad ways, from writing them down on paper to carving them out in sand at a beach. The fans are all individually credited at the end of the video.

Linkin Park is preparing for a special Chester Bennington celebration show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Among the special guests for the concert include members of Blink-182, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and more.

Watch Linkin Park’s new clip below.

