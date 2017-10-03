Blake Shelton Compares Chelsea Hander’s Voice to Darth Vader

Filed Under: blake shelton, Chelsea Handler

By Scott T. Sterling

Chelsea Handler might be funny, but she’s no singer.

Blake Shelton learns of Handler’s vocal shortcomings the hard way in a funny new preview from the pair’s stint on Carpool Karaoke tonight (Oct. 3).

Related: Blake Shelton Announces New Album ‘Texoma Shore’ 

In the clip, Shelton prods Handler to write a country song, which proves to be more difficult than expected.

Things really take a turn when she attempts to sing, with Shelton looking on in disbelief as she warbles along to a-ha’s ’80s classic, “Take on Me.” comparing her singing voice to Darth Vader.

Watch the hilarity unfold below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live